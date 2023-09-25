Peace council worry over Ghana’s drop on global peace index

The Ghana flag

The National Peace Council has expressed worry over Ghana’s continuous drop on the global peace index.

According to the Council, Ghana has dropped from its enviable positions globally and in the sub-region.



Ghana was ranked first most peaceful country in West Africa, second in Africa and 40th in the world in the 2022 global peace index.



However, according to the National Peace Council, the 2023 index saw a deep fall of Ghana from 40th position in the world in 2022 to 51st, and from 2nd position in Africa to the 4th position, and second in West Africa.



According to the National Peace Council, this is a cause for worry therefore called on all Ghanaians to join efforts to improve and sustain the peace of the country.



“According to the 2023 global peace index, Ghana has lost its enviable position as most peaceful country in West Africa to Senegal. In 2022 Ghana was second most peaceful country in Africa and first in West Africa and 40th in the world.

“However, the 2023 report ranking saw a deep fall from 40th position in 2022 to 51st position in 2023 as the most peaceful country in the world as well as from 2nd position in Africa to the 4th position in 2023. This is a cause for worry and we must all work hard to bring back the glory” Eastern Regional Chairman of National Peace Council, Dr. Mark Boadu said this during celebration of International Peace Day observed globally on September 21st.



He stressed that achieving targets of the sustainable development goals particularly eliminating hunger and poverty is critical to securing peace in the country.



Speaking about the Eastern region, Dr. Mark Boadu stated that although the region is peaceful, chieftaincy disputes and related conflicts continue to threaten the peace of the region.



On his part, the Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong encouraged all in the region to commit and demonstrate peace building in all endeavors.



He said “let’s reject intolerance and discrimination, ethnicity and tribalism, and recognized that diversity enriches society and promotes mutual coexistent.”

Nkosuohene of Kwahu – Nkwatia, Nana Owiredu Wadie I, and some individuals and organizations were honoured by the National Peace Council for their contribution to promoting peace and culture of love.



Nana Owiredu Wadie I, who doubles as chairman of Kabaka Foundation, a non for profit charity organization received the overall prestigious award, “Eastern Regional Peace Ambassador Award” having used his foundation to accelerate development in line with the sustainable development goals.



The citation by the National Peace Council acknowledged Nana Owiredu Wadie I for his outstanding support in mobilizing people and resources for peace building, gender equality, equal participation, empowerment of women among others, the council could not, but select him as the winner of the award.



“He satisfied five of the Sustainable Development Goals in the area of” no poverty, Zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education and peace, justice and strong institutions.”