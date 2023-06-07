0
Menu
News

‘Peace prevail in Gonjaland’ - Gonjaland Association UK and Ireland

Gonjaland Association UK And Ireland Gonjaland Association UK & Ireland

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: Gonjaland Association UK and Ireland

Gonjaland Association UK & Ireland call for all parties in the ongoing hostilities between sections of the Gonja and Mamprugu communities in the Soo and Wasipe traditional areas of the North East and Savanna Regions, respectively to give peace a chance and resort to immediate dialogue to resolve the impasse.

We applaud the Gonja and Mamprugu overlords; Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I and Nayiri respectively for their immediate press statements calling for peace and calm.

We also applaud political and government representatives, religious leaders, Elders who have intervened timely calling for the immediate cessation of hostilities in the communities.

Again, we wish to acknowledge the efforts of the security agencies to ensure peace returns to the communities; albeit mindful of heavy-handedness and professionalism while carrying out their duties in order to not alienate any community.

Gonjaland Association UK and Ireland stand ready to support and collaborate with relevant stakeholders in their efforts to promote peace, understanding, and reconciliation.

Therefore, we call on HE President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government to expedite the resolution of all outstanding and contrasting claims in this dispute. Government must note that whenever citizens turn on each other, it’s an indictment on the government and the system that must keep all citizens compliant with law and order.

Together, let us work towards a future where all communities in Ghana can thrive in an environment of respect, harmony, and mutual appreciation.

Source: Gonjaland Association UK and Ireland
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy