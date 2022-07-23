Peaceful Atta Mills still hounded even in death – Ohene Agyekum laments

Late President J.E.A. Mills

Ghanaian diplomat and politician who is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Daniel Ohene Agyekum is disturbed that former President John Evans Atta Mills is hounded even in death.

He described the late President as a man of peace who was hounded while alive but still being subjected to the same treatment even in death wondering what his crime is.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Ghana’s former ambassador to the United States wondered why individuals who have no bearing with the late President choose to desecrate him in that manner.



“Why are people hounding this peaceful man, he was hounded until his death and even after, he is still being hounded, why? Why?" he questioned.

"You may own the Asomdwee park. But I maintain that the body belongs to the family. There are living members of his family including his younger brother Samuel Attah Mills who addressed the press conference. And if what he says is true, then I think it is all wrong.” He disclosed.



Meanwhile, Koku Anyidoho has explained that the renovation of the tomb of the Former President is meant to give it a facelift deserving of his status.



“John Mahama refused to renovate the tomb of President Mills. Akufo- Addo is doing it and you say we have removed a tomb? Some ugly wood was used to cover it and that has been removed to be replaced with granite and you say we removed the tomb? Samuel Mills should be ashamed of himself,” he said in response to attacks by Sammy Atta Mills, younger brother of the late President.