Peaceful, united front will consolidate gains for Election 2024 NPP’s - Safia Mohammed

Hajia Safia Mohammed, Savannah Regional Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party

Source: GNA

The Savannah Regional Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Safia Mohammed, has observed that a peaceful and united front will consolidate and sustain the gains made by the party to retain power in 2024.

“If we all approach Election 2024 with a peaceful and united front we will be able to consolidate and sustain the gains made and eventually break the eight-year political party governance cycle in the country,” she stressed.



Hajia Mohammed indicated that it was her conviction that at the moment of the party in the region, there was the need to intensify broader consultations and consensus building to ensure an efficient, effective and successful administration of the party in the region.



The NPP held its Savannah Regional Executives elections on May 27, where Hajia Mohammed was re-elected to serve another four-year term.



According to Hajia Mohammed, “I am forthright and focused with a strategic vision to see an attractive broad-based, vibrant and dignified women’s wing of NPP in the Savannah Region and with the support and assistance of every single member of our party in the region, we can break the eight-year political party rule”.

Expressing her appreciation to delegates of the NPP for reposing trust and confidence in her by re-electing her to lead the women’s wing of the party in the region for another four-year term, in a statement, Hajia Mohammed thanked them first and foremost, for the trust and confidence reposed in her adding that “for believing in me to lead the women’s wing of the party in the region once again I appreciate every single one of you that stood by me and continue to do same.



“At this moment, I come to you in humility, and with deep gratitude to Almighty Allah, who has bestowed this exceptional honor on my modest self, I remain indebted to the illustrious delegates for the confidence reposed in me, it is a decision well-made, I will not disappoint you, now that the election is over.



“There is a need for all to work collectively and assiduously to make the region a haven for the NPP by eschewing self-interest, petty squabbles, witch hunting, wrangling, backbiting, insults and unite for the interest of the party,” she pleaded.