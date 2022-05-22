1
Menu
News

Peg School Feeding caterers payment to inflation – SEND Ghana to government

School Feeding Catereers 3.jpeg School feeding caterers

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

An International Organization, SEND Ghana is urging the government to peg the payment of School Feeding Caterers to the level of inflation.

The food providers have vowed they will not cook if the government does not increase their money per child to GH¢3.00.

According to them, the high cost of food and the general hardship in the country is making it impossible to feed the pupils. The Caterers said they are making huge losses at the current price allocation by the government.

They disclosed that since 2018 the allowance was reviewed from 80 pesewas per child to GH¢1.00 which also attracts a tax of 30pesewas leaving them with 97 pesewas.

Speaking to Joshua Kodjo Mensah on Starr Today Friday, the Deputy Country Director SEND-Ghana, Dr. Emmanuel Eyifah stated that the amount being demanded from the caterers are justified.

“So since 2019 school feeding caterers have been calling for an increment for payment per each student to at least GH¢2.00. In 2019 inflation wasn’t skyrocketing like we have now. So for me, if they are calling GH¢3.00 I think it is okay. Because we all know that GH¢3.00 cannot buy any roadside food.

“But, we understand they buy in bulk that in essence will mean that GH¢3.00 could be managed. From where I sit and with the way things are moving now the caterers are not asking too much,” Dr. Eyifah explained.

He continued: “What I will recommend rather is that as much as possible we need to be pegging the prices (for the caterers) to inflation. So that if they have much pressure like they are facing now they will be cushioned one way or the other. If they are asking for GH¢3.00 they are not asking for something abnormal.”

The SEND Ghana Deputy boss also asked the government to prioritize the school feeding program.

He, however, commended the caterers for calling off the strike action.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Political party card more powerful and valuable than Ghana card – Kwasi Prempeh
Kwabena Agyapong asks NPP leadership to pay the gaps in his SSNIT contributions, wages
Police justify the shooting of a female pillion rider near Pwalugu
Meet Isaac Otchere Darko, the lawyer who has chalked 53 years at the Bar
Shatta Wale Took Michy Home The Same Day I Broke Up With Her - Apaatse N
Tracey Boakye graces 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Ghana will not swear in next President-elect on January 7, 2025 – Eagle Prophet
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton