‘Pele was talking about Ghana when he said African country will win the world cup’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the Black Stars

Ghana’s president His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Brazilian legend and world icon Pele was talking about Ghana when he predicted an African country winning the FIFA World Cup.

According to him Akufo-Addo, Ghana was on the mind of the legend when he was making such remarks a long time ago now.



“A long time ago, the greatest footballer that has ever lived, the Brazilian, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, said that very soon an African country is going to win the World Cup and I know that, when he said that, he had in mind Ghana,” Akufo-Addo said when he signed the national flag to rally support for the Black Stars as they head to Qatar.



“All of us know what football means to us in this country and what a very rich history we have in football.



“History that goes right back to the 50s, and 60s and 70s, 80s and 90s, right up till today; and I’m very confident that the players that have been selected, right up to the excellent technical team that we have under the leadership of Otto Addo, that we are going to give a very good account of ourselves,” he added.

Ghana will start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a game against European giant Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash against the Asian powerhouse South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



The Black Stars who are making their fourth FIFA appearance will end their group stage campaign with a clash against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



No Africa country has ever reached the semi-final of the FIFA Mundial but the Ghana president believes this could be Africans year of breakthrough.