Pencils of Promise and EPUC sign MoU to promote learning

Mr. Freeman Gobah, Country Director of POP and others in a group photography

Source: GNA

Pencils of Promise (POP), an education-focused Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), and the Evangelical Presbyterian University College (EPUC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote effective teaching and learning.

Mr. Freeman Gobah, Country Director, Pencils of Promise, speaking at a short ceremony to mark the signing of the MoU said the agreement would help enhance professional training opportunities for students of the College.



He said it would provide an opportunity for POP to train and engage students of the institution in data collection activities and motivate students of Integrated Development Studies to achieve a high Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).



The Country Director said POP would supply the EPUC with relevant books as part of the agreement to add up to its books stock to enable the students to have access to learning materials to broaden their knowledge.



Mr. Gobah said the University College would also provide human resources to Pencils of Promise to undertake specific activities.



He disclosed that the two organizations have been in partnership for the last eight years and that the signing of the MoU was to ratify and enhance the existing relationship between them.

Professor Edem Kwasi Bakah, president of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College said the agreement was a milestone in the history of the College, and that the institution was committed to ensuring that the objectives of the agreement materialized.



He said over the eight years of their relationship, POP provided several pieces of training to students of the University College and offered opportunities for some to do internships with them.



The president said first-class students of the Business School of the institution also continued to enjoy financial or material support from POP and expressed hope that the signing of the agreement would help strengthen their relationship for the benefit of the two organizations.



He said University students needed regular training in the professional industry to enhance their knowledge and capacities in their field of studies, and commended POP for their continuous support.



Professor Bakah said the University College was well-positioned to provide students with the requisite knowledge and skills to enable them to compete favourably in the world of work.

He said the institution would continue to reach out to people who are matured and talented but excluded from access to University education as it worked to build its own identity.



The President said the University College aimed to become a centre of research, creativity, and excellence, thus, comprehensive ways were being developed to make it an IT-based institution.



He said students of the school were being prepared to apply knowledge to handle challenges, discover new ways of thinking, new ways of doing things, and new ways of adapting to change in the community and the world.