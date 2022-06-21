Pentecost Hospital climbs to Level 4 in of PharmAccess SafeCare assessment

Apostle Eric Nyamekye receiving certificate on behalf of Pentecost Hospital

The Chairman of the Pentecost Church of Ghana, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has expressed satisfaction with the Pentecost Hospital at Madina; after the facility was ranked at level 4 on the PharmAccess SafeCare quality assessment programme.

According to him, the improvement in the rank of the Hospital is a testament of the Hospital’s productivity and the commitment of the Church to excel in the area of quality healthcare delivery.



Receiving the honour on Tuesday, June 14, he thanked the delegation from PharmAccess Foundation and reiterated the Church’s vision of building more facilities to complement existing ones to serve the interest of the general public.



To this end, he said: "When God called me, he gave me a message. The message is to possess the nation; that is to influence society. And so from the day one we have not distanced ourselves from the society.



I think that the relevance of the Church apart from going to heaven is the impact it makes on society. And it's holistic. Because we are here talking about health, that is why we are leaning to health. Otherwise every sphere of the society, we want to influence”.



In his submissions, Apostle Eric Nyamekye also added that the Pentecost Church will corporate with PharmAccess to ultimately progress to Level 5 in the Foundation’s quality assessment ratings.

Touching on the rationale behind the Church’s decision to undertake the construction of hospitals and other health-related facilities, he further explained that, it is important for the body of Christ to extend its influence to other vital areas of society.



In that regard, he added that: “when you're talking about health, of course the first unity that we have is actually strength. We are [also] talking about life. Because you can't talk people going to farm when they're all sick.



So we want to prioritize that and see how healthy we can make people to be. So that they can also influence the other spheres. And so for us now, we are not bringing any dichotomy between the spiritual and the secular. We don't have that in the church”.



Apostle Nyamekye further intimated that plans are in place to erect more health facilities in other parts of the country, towards the provision of quality healthcare for all.



On that note, he said, “We are trying to impact the society and we want to actually push [and] do our best to inspire the Pentecost Hospital [and] to inspire the other ones. We are still building a lot of the clinics in the north and in Ashanti, [and in] Brong Ahafo, we're also building.

Then we're trying to improve the rest that we have to, to a hospital status. And it is the vision of the Church that is really inspiring us to affect the society”.



On his part, the Country Director of SafeCare, Mr. Maxwell Antwi, applauded the Pentecost Hospital for climbing to level four of his outfit’s assessment.



In that regard, he thanked the management and staff of the Hospital, for doing a yeo man’s job.



He was also hopeful of better prospects and charged the Chairman of the Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye to strive to build at least one hospital facility, which can climb to the ultimate peak of level 5.



Mr Maxwell Antwi also spoke about the progressive partnership between his outfit and the National Health Insurance Authority, towards quality healthcare delivery to the populace.

“We're also helping the NHIA to go digital with all their claims management. Currently, the NHIA reserves 30 million paper claims every month for processing. And I always say that if you need to process that you need a whole army. So we're helping them to move from manual processing of claims that they receive from the health service providers to electronic claims. We're happy to indicate that Pentecost Madina is fully on electronic claims management”, he added.



Reacting to the recognition by SafeCare, the Director at the Pentecost Hospital, Reverend Dr Edward Ako Koranteng, also expressed his happiness and thanked SafeCare for the honour extended to the Hospital.



Speaking in an exlclusive interview with JoyNews, he also thanked the leadership of the Church and expressed his willingness to help the hospital attain greater heights in the future.



Senior Medical Officer at the facility, Dr Ama Agyemang-Duah also underscored the benefits the Hospital has derived from its partnership with PharmAccess, and thanked the staff for working assiduously to improve its ratings.



Head of Medical Services at the Hospital, Dr. Philip Sarpong also expressed his joy about the recognition and expressed optimism about the future of the Hospital.

With state of the art equipment and a dedicated staff, the Pentecost Hospital at Madina, which is part of one of other hospitals under the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), serves hundreds of indigenes who frequent the facility for their medical needs.



The assessment by SafeCare will go a long way to boost the Hospital’s reputation and profile in the health services delivery industry.



This is because, according to the PharmAccess Country Director, Mr Maxwell Antwi, the SafeCare programme under the PharmAccess Foundation is internationally recognised by the United Nation’s International Society for Quality.



Apart from the Pentecost Hospital at Madina, other health facilities under CHAG have also attained level 4 of the PharmAccess SelfCare.



They include; the St Francis Xavier Hospital, Assin-Fosu; Holy Family Hospital, Techiman and the St. Joseph Hospital, Nkwanta.