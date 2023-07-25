People I have helped have turned against me – Kennedy Agyapong laments

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Maverick New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has lamented how persons he has supported financially and politically to become successful have become his enemies, scheming against his progress and success.

Mr Agyapong, known and respected by many for his philanthropic exploits, deplored the ungratefulness of such politicians after being beneficiaries of generosity.



“And you know what? My brother, never get into politics! The people that I have helped, made them who they are today, are the ones that are against me. I bought cars, gave them money, campaigned for them to win their seats. But I always look at them and say: ” Lord, forgive them; because of their stomachs,” he said in an interview with Home Radio.



He also denied media reports that his “excuse me, strategist” comment was criticism aimed at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s management of the economy.



“The truth hurts. And you’re the victim and I am educating you and you think I am hitting back? You see, they are not being fair. I did not hit the Vice President.

"I hit one MP because he said: “we don’t need someone who will come and say that I have done this for the party; I have done this for Ghana but we want someone who is a strategist”.



"So I asked who is a strategist. You were in Parliament shouting “we’re not going to the IMF today or tomorrow but in the next two hours, IMF! Are you a strategist?” he noted.



Mr Agyapong is much admired for his generosity to NPP members and his financing of the party’s activities.