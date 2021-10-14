People&Places: A look into Fadama

Thu, 14 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Some 58 years ago, their ancestor and first Chief Imam, Abass moved them from their first settlement, Old Fadama to a better-situated land.
That began the life of the people of Fadama. Though predominantly Muslim, they are an interreligious community.
The over 50-year-old community has many unique views. Its people and culture tell a beautiful story.
Join us to explore this edition of People and Places with a focus on Fadama. It's showing on Tuesday, October 19, on GhanaWeb TV.
Watch the video below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Here is the man who has preserved Ghana’s history through photos
- This is what Ghana’s former parliament house looked like in the 90s
- People&Places: The 98-yr-old studio with rare photos of Nkrumah, Akufo-Addo's family, others
- People & Places: Meet the man who has trained most of Ghana’s best actors, actresses
- We are not violent, we hate disrespect – Nima resident demystifies hooliganism tag
- Read all related articles