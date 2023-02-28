People & Places: A visit to the oldest church which has served Amedzofe for over 100 years

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
This week on People & Places with focus on Amedzofe, the team learnt about the story of the oldest church in the community - the Amedzofe EP Church.
For over 100 years, the church which was introduced by the Germans has existed and served the community.
With the introduction of Christianity to the community, others including a mission house, and a seminary which is now converted to the Amedzofe Education College were also introduced.
The interesting story about this church is why it has become a tourist site today.
Learn more in this episode with Wonder Ami Hagan and her guest Presbyter Adjato:
