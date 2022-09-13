1
People&Places: All about the 26-year-old Ghanaian male makeup artist taking the world by storm – Kruz K

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

From a dream to become a pilot or land surveyor, Kruz K, born Nathaniel Amewugah is now living his reality of being one of Ghana’s biggest male makeup artists.

Albeit a very rare field for gentlemen considering it is usually dominated by females, Kruz K decided to concentrate on Special Effects popularly known as SFX, and is breaking grounds in the field.

Special effects are illusions or visual tricks used in filming especially, in videos etc. to simulate reality as imagined in a story or virtual world.

The irony lies in the fact that whereas makeup is used for beautification or enhancement, special effects requires transforming characters into frightening, injured, or mythical creatures.

Taking his turn on this edition of People & Places, Kruz K told Host, Wonder Ami Hagan that working in the special effects field has its perks and disadvantages.

Overcoming challenges from the purchase of expensive products to disinterest by persons who do not know much about the art, Kruz K told his story about how he has been able to defy all odds to make a name and establish his brand in Ghana as one of the successful persons in the field.

Watch his full interview below:

