People & Places: All the beautiful things to look out for in Ghana’s oldest and largest national museum

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An over 50-year-old edifice, capturing Ghana’s rich cultural history – This perfectly describes Ghana’s national museum.

With various sections housing different artifacts with diverse stories, the national museum houses archaeological items including cultural pieces, presidential cars of former heads of state, the first presidential seat, carvings, symbolic stones, beads, herbs, kitchen tools, among other things.

Operationalised just a day after the country’s independence, on March 5, 1957, the precious edifice was shut down in 2015 for major renovation works.

It was reopened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on June 10, 2022 to the public.

In this episode of People & Places in this new season, we put a spotlight on the newly refurbished national museum as we discover more.

Join Host Wonder Ami Hagan and Senior Education Officer at the facility, Samuel Amegah Jnr. as he tells us more in the first part of this two-part series of People & Places, airing on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.

