People & Places: Eye-opening revelations about the baboons, snakes and other animals at Shai Hills

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s a beautiful animal farm, with both wild and domesticated animals at the Shai Hills Resource Reserve.

The resource reserve has become home to several species of animals including baboons, snakes, antelopes, birds, zebras and ostriches among others.

Most prominent among these are the baboons, who though are confined to the reserve, go beyond to seek food from passersby who use the Dodowa-Doryumu stretch.

Assistant Manager of the Shai Hills Reserve, Ishmael Otoo, tells the People & Places team all about them in this episode of the show – How the Alpha Male protects the pack, why they line up on the road sides for food, whether it is right for passengers and passersby to feed them, how the community reveres them and others.

He also sheds light on the special breed of zebras at the animal farm and how unique they are, the African pythons and their rather intriguing characteristics and wraps it up with a tour at the reserve’s animal museum.

Watch as Wonder Ami Hagan and her guest explore the Shai Hills animal farm in this final episode of the Shai Hills Adventure on People & Places:



