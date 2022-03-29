People & Places: How the asanka, other pottery artifacts are made in Ghana

There's nothing like sitting to a bowl of fufu and soup with assorted meat and eating from the 'asanka'.

Better still, carefully grinding one's ingredients in the same bowl named 'ka' and 'vegba' in ga and ewe respectively, adding some cooked kontonmire with a bit of heated palm oil, it is the aroma and flavour mmh!



How about grinding your pepper with onions and little tomatoes to add to your ga or fante kenkey or banku, and eating it hot hot!



It's that feeling that comes with eating local meals from a local artifact.



And oh have you ever drank water stored in a pot with that earthy taste? Good heavens!



These are inexplicable feelings but did you know these artifacts are made with love in different parts of the country?

There's the Sunyani-made ones and what is called the Kwahu Ayewa. To find more about the differences and how these are made, we went straight to the source from the top of the mountains - Kwahu to get a glimpse and learn.



The People and Places team also visited a ceramics factory to learn how local ceramics are produced from the clay in Kwahu mountains.



It was a fascinating episode. Join Wonder Ami Hagan and her team as they meet new people to learn about making local pottery artifacts as part of the Ghana Month celebrations.



Watch the full interview here:



