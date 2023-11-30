People & Places: How the wife of this chief inspired his building of West Africa’s biggest palace

Nana Prah Agyensaim VI was enstooled as the Paramount Chief of the Owirenkyi Traditional Area in October 1982, and since then, he has been on a journey to leave a legacy for his people that will last many generations after.

It is from one of such conversations with his wife more than 13 years ago that brought him to the point of deciding to give his area a more befitting palace.



But, as he told Etsey Atisu, host of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, the biggest inspiration came from his wife, bringing about the dream of building the biggest palace in the sub-region.



Recalling how it all started, Nana Prah Agyensaim VI explained that the very day he begun the construction for the Assin Kushea Palace, he also begun the journey of something significant; a tree.



“I remember one day, I was talking to my wife about Kushea and she said, ‘You should build a palace o, you should build a palace before you go – you should build a palace.’ I said OK, I hear. I will; I will. Little did she know all her ‘chop money’ would go into the palace.



“I started building the palace 13 years ago… this tree… I planted it the same day. So, they have the same birthdays; the tree and the palace… the palace is not completed yet, but I want to be an inter-generational leader. I want when I leave the wretched world, I want to be remembered for a long, long, long time,” he said.



The Assin Kushea chief has also earned for himself the bragging rights of being the traditional ruler of the cleanest town in Ghana.

The stories about how that came to be, plus other very interesting details about what you will find in the biggest palace in West Africa, are captured in this episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the video below:







