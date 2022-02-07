People&Places: The Shai Hills story - home of extraordinary species and historical caves

For 60 years, this resource reserve has existed with its extraordinary history and beautiful species of animals.

The Shai Hills has arguably been explored by many but there are a lot more untold truths and exceptional stories about this place that still remain unknown.



This place served as training grounds for bodyguards and security details of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



It also houses a cave in the heart of the Mogo Hills at the reserve, where young adolescent girls were camped in the past, and trained for what is popularly known as the ‘Dipo’ rites.



We took a tour around this place and made some incredible discoveries you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

Catch Wonder Ami Hagan and her guest as they unravel more about Shai Hills in the first episode of this new season of People & Places airing on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV.



Meanwhile watch a snippet below:







