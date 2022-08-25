People & Places: The history behind how the Ga wulomei became a significant part of Ga Mashie

The Ga people of Accra enjoy a lot of rich history and culture.

From the ordinary person on the streets to their revered chiefs, the people of Ga Mashie have always had a unique way with tradition.



But there is another aspect of the life of these indigenes of Accra that intrigues people the more: their wulomei (traditional priests).



Numo Blafo III is one of the main faces among these priests and in this episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV, he takes us on a tour of his beautiful community.

Watch the latest episode of People&Places below:



