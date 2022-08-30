2
People & Places: The mysterious link between the Gas, Egyptians and the pyramids

Tue, 30 Aug 2022

A Ga traditional chief priest, Numo Blafo Omaetu III, is researching what could be a possible breakthrough revelation about the link between the Ga and Ewe people of Ghana, and Egypt.

He said he is trying to find a connection between the pyramids of Egypt and the Ga and Ewe people of Ghana.

Speaking on a recent episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV, Numo Blafo III told host, Etsey Atisu, that this is a subject he has been researching for a while now.

“If you look at the beginning of the construction of the pyramids, they started with these round pyramids, then it migrated into the pyramids we know - the square base and the pointed top. At the end of it, they created the sphynx, and if you look at where the sphynx is standing and why they put it there, it was to protect the vallies of the pyramids, or the valley of the kings.

“Now, I’m drawing attention to the pyramids, the Ga people, not only the Ga people: the Gas and the Ewes, because it’s like we have something in common. If you go to every Ewe community; most Ewe communities, before you enter, you’ll see what they call the legba, which is similar to these sphynxes,” he told GhanaWeb.

Numo Blafo III also shared other interesting details about the Ga people.

