People & Places: The story behind Shai Hills' baboons and how they came to be

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

They are our unavoidable friends. Anyone using the Tema-Akosombo stretch is sure to meet the expectant faces of the baboons who would usually look out for bananas from passengers.

You may be tempted to feed them but should you?

Assistant Manager of the Shai Hills Ishmael Otoo told us all about the baboons, ostriches, zebras and other animals including the pythons at the Shai Hills animal farm.

We also took a tour around the reserve's museum and that was fascinating.

Join Wonder Ami Hagan and her crew as they wrap up the final edition of the Shai Hills adventure on People & Places. The full interview airs on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 12pm.



