People&Places: The story of the Sayu people who used leaves to communicate

In the 1980s, caves were popular, serving as a shelter and safe hubs for many tribes. Many tribes settled in some of these caves and made their homes thereafter walking miles. In some cases, using their strength and numbers they overpowered inhabitants of such caves and took over.

So was it, in the case of the ‘Se’ people. In those days, they made their homes in caves at what is now known as the Shai Hills Resource Reserve.



One of such caves was the Sayu cave.



Assistant Manager of the Resource Reserve, Ishmael Otoo told GhanaWeb during a tour with the People & Places team that four tribes lived in that area. These tribes according to him, lived under a Chief whose palace was established at the Sayu Cave.



His palace was the second and in the middle of two other chambers. These people used leaves to communicate with each other. With the leaves in their mouths, they could identify ‘their own’ when they entered the cave walking backwards.



Ishmael also explained how the Sayu cave today has become known as the ‘Bat cave’ because it has been taken over by bats who have made it their home.

Today, the cave serves as a tourist site for many, with the Chief’s stool and many other items that beautify the place.



