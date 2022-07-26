People & Places: The unbelievably exquisite artefacts in Ghana’s national museum that will wow you

What better way to enjoy rich culture and history than from a museum laden with beautiful and precious artefacts from the past?

Ghana’s National Museum has just the right amount of antique for your viewing pleasure and to top it up for tourists who visit the place, one will have a chance to understand a bit of culture from virtually every region across the country.



There are artefacts that represent some of the country’s tribes as well – Ga Adangmes, Ashantis, and some Northern tribes.



A tour around the facility in this new season of People & Places with Wonder Ami Hagan and her guest, revealed a lot of exciting details.



Among these were some facts about the stone age where people used stones for various domestic activities including farming, hunting, cooking, among others, and how herbs were used both for spiritual and health purposes.



The museum also provides insight into Ghanaian customary rites and how they are performed in various tribes as well as the essence of these.

Items including antique jewellery boxes, hoes and iron tools used in the past, herbs, food, palanquins, smock, Kente cloths and looms, a typical kitchen used in the past and all the tools used in there, among other things can be found at the museum.



This episode of People & Places, which is the first of a two-part series that puts the spotlight on the National Museum, will focus on the above-mentioned artefacts while the other part which airs later, provides details about national monuments and exquisite vehicles from the past, including that of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Watch the full interview below:



