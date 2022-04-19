People & Places: The untold story of the only waterfalls in Accra

Usually, when waterfalls are mentioned, people look beyond the Greater Accra region to consider places like the Volta region, Eastern Region, among others.

What you may not know is that the capital of Ghana has its own waterfall.



It is beautiful, with a refreshingly serene atmosphere.



The Chenku Waterfalls, located in the heart of Dodowa, beyond its beauty, has a unique twist to it - it demarcates the Greater Accra Region from the Eastern Region.



How you may ask? Well, the top part of the falls where the water streams from River Tutu, forms part of the Eastern Region, and the Greater Accra Region begins from the point where the water touches the ground.



Amazing! Isn't it?



So we took a tour of the place to discover more about its name, and ownership among many other interesting things.

This was put together in a crisp 30-minute video for your viewing pleasure.



Join Wonder Ami Hagan and her guest as they discover more about the Chenku Waterfalls in this edition of People and Places.



Watch the full video below:







