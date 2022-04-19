2
Menu
News

People & Places: The untold story of the only waterfalls in Accra

Video Archive
Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Usually, when waterfalls are mentioned, people look beyond the Greater Accra region to consider places like the Volta region, Eastern Region, among others.

What you may not know is that the capital of Ghana has its own waterfall.

It is beautiful, with a refreshingly serene atmosphere.

The Chenku Waterfalls, located in the heart of Dodowa, beyond its beauty, has a unique twist to it - it demarcates the Greater Accra Region from the Eastern Region.

How you may ask? Well, the top part of the falls where the water streams from River Tutu, forms part of the Eastern Region, and the Greater Accra Region begins from the point where the water touches the ground.

Amazing! Isn't it?

So we took a tour of the place to discover more about its name, and ownership among many other interesting things.

This was put together in a crisp 30-minute video for your viewing pleasure.

Join Wonder Ami Hagan and her guest as they discover more about the Chenku Waterfalls in this edition of People and Places.

Watch the full video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
Related Articles: