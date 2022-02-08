People&Places: Untold truths about this 60-yr-old reserve in Ghana - The Shai Hills story

This new season of People & Places started with a tour at the fourth biggest forest and resource reserve in Ghana.

The Shai Hills has served Ghanaians for 60 years, not only as a tourist site but as a place whose resources have greatly benefited the nation in numerous ways.



Rocks from parts of Shai Hills were quarried in the 1960s and used for the construction of the Tema Port and the Tema Motorway, the Mogo Hills at the reserve was used as training grounds for Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s security details, the place has housed extraordinary species of animals including Baboons, antelopes, birds among others.



Shai Hills also has vast coastal vegetation areas which serve as an adventure ground for tourists who would love a safari drive.

All these were captured beautifully in the first episode of People&Places.



Watch the first episode of the show here:



