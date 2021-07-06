People & Places: What goes on in Nima, Ghana’s biggest Zongo community

• Nima is noted for a wide range of boisterous activities in the communities

• It is known as the largest Zongo community in Ghana



• People & Places took a tour of the community to discover more about the community and give clarity to misconceptions that have long been held about Nima



Many things come to mind when Nima is mentioned but the foremost probably is the word ‘Zongo’.



Indeed, it is considered the largest Zongo community in Ghana and houses many Muslim families majorly.



It, however, serves as home also to persons of other religious backgrounds, races and ethnic groups.

Over time, the community has come to be known for its famous market where virtually everything under the sun is sold.



People from all over the world come from here to sell and buy.



Also, did you know Nima has two meanings? Nii-Man to wit Chief’s town or land and Nima, an Arabic word which means ‘blessings’.



The history behind its people, the personality of the people here, the food they eat and many other interesting things about the ghetto and the place, in general, were revealed by our guest, Abdul Fatahu who took us round.



