People are angry at the IGP because he is not corrupt - Nyonkopa Daniels

Nyonkopa Daniels.jfif Founder and Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Nyonkopa Daniels

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder and Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Nyonkopa Daniels has vouched for the Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo-Dampare, describing him as an incorruptible man.

The peace campaigner noted that some bad elements are trying to paint the man as inefficient because he will not allow them to have their way with him.

According to her, she has not "gone to the IGP to take money to describe him as incorruptible. The man is not someone who would even give you money when you visit him. The only thing he will give you is the word of God.”

She opined that the IGP is God-sent.

"He is God-sent because he has brought a new face to the Police Service. We all know they are bad elements and criminals who get to give the Police a bad name. But the appointment of the IGP has brought the service some reputation and integrity.

It was about time Ghanaians supported the IGP so he would be successful. His success will benefit all of us. If I say this, it is not because he has given me money. The money is not corrupt. He is a man of integrity and repute. He is a great man and exceptional. People are angry at him because he is not corrupt,” she added.

She was responding to the recent brouhaha surrounding the response from the IGP to the British High Commissioner on some internal security matters.

