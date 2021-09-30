People are calling for prosecution of their family heads, Chiefs – Special Prosecutor

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has revealed his office is likely to start rolling out investigations into private cases next month.

“In respect of the petitions so far I received in August, some public sector and a lot of private sector. People are bringing in their family heads, people are bringing in their uncles, Cheifs, and all that.” he told host Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday.



According to him, some individuals have discerned the totality of the work of the OSP and they are bringing in issues bordering on private matters to be investigated.



But he was thus quick to add that not all of the cases fall within his purview for him to open investigations into them.



“Some of the petitions are very interesting that ordinarily, some people won’t think about. There’s a family head here. He’s dissipating proceeds from the sales of stool lands and these persons are tabling them but I must sound this; it is not every case that the OSP is mandated to tackle,” he indicated.

He stressed: “I can’t do anything that is not corruption or corruption-related. So specifically in the nature of corruption and corruption-related, and offenses relating to them and offenses predicated on them, offenses which are a necessary offshoot.”



He noted that correspondence to the petitioners slowed because he was putting his house in order in respect of administrative works, but assured that all petitioners will get the needed response in the coming days.



“There were some housekeeping issues in respect of correspondence so it made communication a bit difficult in that regard,” he explained.