People are giving me problems over my decision to quit parliament – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said that he has faced opposition from various angles since his decision to exit parliament in 2024.

The Suame MP earlier this year announced his decision to not return to the chamber, considering his age and the number of terms he has served so far.



According to him, it is time to move on and do other things.



But in a recent interview with GhanaWeb, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said that elements in his party appear to be having none of that.



Speaking to Etsey Atisu, he noted that party executives both at the national and regional levels are giving him pressure to wait for the party to agree to his decision before he proceeds. He however maintained that his decision remains resolute.



“I have said so and my party people, the national executives, regional executives in the region, all manner of people are giving me problems, they say they wouldn’t listen but I’ve stated my case. Just 3 days ago, I was at Kumawu and the regional chairman was saying that I should stop saying that, the party has not agreed so I should not ever say this anywhere again and the national organizer was also insisting that the party should give me a ‘the coast is clear’ signal before I come out to say what I’m saying but we are where we are,” he said.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also noted that he may be looking at venturing into other profitable areas in the near future.

“I’ve said that I’m leaving parliament but I’m not leaving the political terrain, I’ll be there, wherever I find myself, to be dictated by the party, to be dictated by what provision God has for me.



“I think that I will have more time to perhaps think through a lot of things that have happened in my life and begin to write some books about myself, about parliament, about events that I have engaged myself in on this earth,” he added.



