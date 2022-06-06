0
People are tired of Christianity – Prophet Gabriel Twumasi

Inside Church Building We need to re-evaluate our Christian lives

Senior Prophet of the Universal Christ Church, Gabriel Twumasi, said people are unhappy with Christianity.

According to him, Christians need to revisit the Bible “and go back to learn what exactly is expected from us from the Bible because we are doing what God expects us to do.”

He explained that most of the crimes and corrupt actions going on in the country are being headed by Christians when they should be advocating for change.

In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s Nsem Pii, Prophet Twumasi stated, “Most of the bad things happening in society are caused by Christians, hence leaving a lot of people in doubt about the religion. If care is not taken a lot of people will leave Christianity.

“A lot of people are in religions to change their lives, but they keep suffering and this is influencing their decision. If our religious leaders do not take action immediately, a lot of people will come out to dissolve the religion because a lot of people are already fed up and want to quit,” he added.

Source: happyghana.com
