People being paid, actual motive is to push LGBTQ legalisation – Sheila Bartels claims

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Sheila Bartels has alleged that someproponents of an anti-LGBTQ bill are doing so for financial benefits.



Sheila Bartels who was speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah of Starr FM alluded that the MP and other proponents of the bill that seeks to criminalise same sex relationships have been induced financially.



“There are phases people go through and then eventually it will get to acceptance. I am of the opinion that some of these people have been paid to start this campaign that we have to create a law that is against LGBTQI. We want to get people who are LGBT to be jailed or to do this and that.

“I think people have been paid because LGBTQ is something that is an agenda and their agenda is not for us, you and I. It’s for our children and our grandchildren if they let us begin to engage now. Create laws now once you create the laws eventually loopholes will come in. Somebody will say okay the law says when two boys are sitting in a room and someone goes to report XYZ then the person should go to jail.”



The Ablekuma North MP further alleged that the anti-LGBTQ bill proponents are in reality seeking for the legalization of homosexual acts.



According to her, the proponents have adopted a reverse psychology approach to ensure a discussion around LGBTQ activities which will lead to an eventual legalization.



“Because anytime I raise it and tell people that this is the path when they are doing it, you know the devil is a cunning animal. He will not do it for you to know that this is the agenda we are pushing and eventually we are going to go there.



“I am also of the opinion that we have to let it sleep because when you want acceptance of anything it starts first with you introducing and engaging in getting people to talk about it. You know very well that it will start with anger, people are going to be disgusted and all of that,” she added.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill is a proposed law in Ghana that would introduce wide-ranging restrictions on LGBT+ rights.



The private member’s bill is being pushed by some MPs and members of civil society.



