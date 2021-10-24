People for Health: AMA Citizens Monitoring Committee members evaluate project

Establishing shot of the AMA head office

The District Citizens Monitoring Committee (DCMC) members of the People for Health (P4H) project under the Accra Metropolitan Assembly have appealed to the Ghana AIDS Commission to facilitate the release of the 0.5 HIV fund for effective activities.

The DCMC members are persons who have been equipped with skills in the areas of leadership, advocacy and networking to carry out effective work in five thematic areas of the P4H project in their communities.



The P4H project is being implemented under the consortium of the Ghana Health Service, USAID, SEND-Ghana, Ghana News Agency, and Penplusbytes Ghana in five thematic areas such as; HIV/AIDS, malaria, nutrition, maternal and child health, including family planning and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).



Madam Jane Amerley Oku, the People for Health Focal Person for AMA, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Janok Foundation, a community-based organization made the appeal during the DCMC members final meeting at Mamprobi in Accra.



The meeting was to evaluate their work for the past five years as the P4H project was coming to an end in December 2021.

Madam Oku mentioned the P4H communities in the Accra metropolis as Bukom, Odornaa, Abeka/Fadama, Chorkor and Shukura-Zongo, which the DCMC members had undertaken much health sensitization and education among the people.



She, however, said, “All HIV-related activities were halted due to garnishment of HIV funds for the past three years at the AMA. We need the Ghana AIDS Commission assistance to create a separate account for the HIV fund at the Assembly to promote activities.”



The Focal Person said the DCMC members were equipped with the Patient’s Charter, which they use to educate community members of their health rights and responsibilities and it had helped the people greatly.



Mr Richard Anane Adortse of the SEND-Ghana urged the members to memorize the Patient’s Charter and also keep in mind all the activities performed so they could account for their stewardship.