People stake GH¢100 and win GH¢50,000 - Young bettors strongly reject 10% tax on earnings

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

They call it a game of chances, but one that several young people have turned into a lifestyle.

But even more intriguing is the fact that not only young people are loving the new craze for sports betting.

But now, their incomes are being threatened by a 10% tax being introduced by the government, on all their earnings. Good or bad move?

Join Etsey Atisu as he dissects the subject with some young men in Accra, on SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV.

The full video airs on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Watch a promo o the yet-to-be aired video below:<.b>

