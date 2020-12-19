People stirring these election protests are Christians and Muslims - Charles Owusu rebukes Mahama

Head of Operations at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Head of Operations at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has admonished former President John Dramani Mahama to tell his supporters to stop their protests.

Contributing to Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Charles Owusu wondered why the former President is bent on wresting power from the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at all cost.



He advised Mr. Mahama to value the lives of Ghanaians than his strong desire to acquire power asking, "if you get power, does it mean you have acquired all things in the world?"



He added; "The fact that you're President today or you become President tomorrow doesn't justify the number of years you'll live on earth. I am greatly saddened that the people stirring this protest are Christians and Muslims. It really saddens me because I am a Christian. The scriptures don't teach us to behave that way . . . All power belongs to God".



"I'll never, in this life, die for my fellow human not to talk of dying for a politician or a political party," he further stressed.

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has refused to accept his defeat after the Electoral Commission pronounced President Nana Akufo-Addo winner of the elections.



He claims the election verdict is fictional and flawed.



"We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results which points to an NDC Parliamentary majority," Mr. Mahama asserted while addressing his party members and supporters after the elections.