People think I am aimless because of the job I do - Female bus conductor reveals

Bus conductor Rita Amoabea speaking with DJ Nyaami

Source: SVTV Africa

A bus conductor, Rita Amoabea has stated that many passengers often belittle and think of her as an aimless woman because of her job.

Speaking on Daily Hustle on SVTV Africa, Rita indicated that some passengers motivate her to keep at it while searching for better opportunities.



“Some encourage me and tell me to learn how to drive. Others also disrespect me. They think I work as a ‘mate’ because I’m illiterate and aimless.



"I’m currently learning how to drive, but I don’t want to be a bus driver because the disrespect is too much. I prefer to work as a taxi or uber driver,” she told DJ Nyaami.

Rita shared that she makes about GH¢30 daily to cater to her child and siblings. Being the second of six children, Rita assumed the role of a mother and moved to Accra after her mother’s death.



“My father doesn’t have the money to support us. That is why I moved to Accra to work. I’m responsible for my siblings, and they all live with me currently. I make GH¢25 or GH¢30 a day. That is what my siblings and I depend on daily,” Rita disclosed.