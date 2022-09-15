People using presidency car stickers are impersonators – Bawumia’s Dir. of Operations

Aisha Huang returned to court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Following recent information that the notorious galamsey ‘kingpin’, Aisha Huang, had a sticker of the Office of the President on her car, the Director of Operations at the Office of the Vice President, Hajj Sumaila Ibrahim, has shot down any such possibility.

According to him, the office has no such stickers and, as such, anyone found using them is an impersonator.



He was reacting to the new revelation in an interview with dailyguidenetwork.com.



“I am saying on authority that the Presidency does not have an official car sticker and those who have such images are impersonators and should be apprehended by the police,” he stated.



He further explained that at no point has the Office of the Presidency issued such stickers, and so if there is word out there that Aisha Huang allegedly once joined a car with a presidential sticker on it, then it buttresses his point.



“It confirms my point that it has no official backing and creations of those having them on their vehicles,” the report quoted him.



It is not the first time people have been seen or arrested by the police with stickers on their cars that read, "Office of the President."

GhanaWeb on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, reported that a foreign national identified as Ghanadour Hishan-Hassaan, had been detained by the police at Accra Airport for driving a vehicle with an unauthorized sticker of the Office of the President on it.



The man was also stopped for using a siren on his vehicle when he did not have authorization.



His vehicle was eventually impounded after the police identified that the expatriate was driving with a sticker of the Office of the President without authorization.



Background



Ms. Huang, in 2017, was charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).

Her case was, however, discontinued and she was deported. Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.



She, however, found her way back into the country, leading to her recent arrest. A court last week remanded Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals into custody to reappear on charges of illegal gold mining and trading.



Her recent arrest is on the same issue of illegal mining.



