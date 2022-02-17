People want to Abronye handcuffed - Hopeson Adorye

Abronye DC

Leading Member of the #FixingTheCountry Movement, Hopeson Adorye says the police want to please the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with the arrest of controversial Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC.

He failed to give details on his wild allegation but suggested that the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP is being used as a ‘scapegoat’.



Abronye was invited by the Police to assist in investigations, but later detained and charged him with two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.



He was processed for court on Wednesday and granted a Ghc100,000 bail over his claims that former President John Mahama is involved in a coup plot with some Al-Qaeda militants.



His lawyer, Anthony Namong, prayed the court to grant him bail pending the trial and the court presided over by Her Honour Adelaide Abui Keddy, granted the accused a bail of GHc100,000 with two sureties.

The sureties are to deposit their passports with the registrar of the court until otherwise ordered.



The case was adjourned to March 9, 2022.



Hopeson Adorye, in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ said the swift process to arraigned Abronye DC before the court is questionable.



“They just want to see him [Abronye DC] in handcuffs and send to court to prove a point,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.