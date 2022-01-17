'People want to see a leader who talks like human being' — Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Agyarko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Mr. Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has disclosed what he stands for in politics.

The former Energy Minister stated in a writeup sighted by Ghanaguardian.com that all he stands for in politics is showing compassionate about the average Ghanaian.



According to him, "People want to see a leader who talks like a human being, not messianic policy wonks who prophesy above their heads."



The former Vice President of the Bank of New York revealed that throughout his rounds in seeking to become the next flagbearer of the NPP, he does not listen to the good things and the effective policies of the NPP. He said, rather, he pays attention to the thoughts and feelings of the ordinary Ghanaian.



Read his full writeup below:



Everywhere I go in the country, I resist the temptation of listening to only the good things I want to hear about our great party and our effective policies.

I seek to delve into the inner recesses of the thinking of the average Ghanaian, and I can tell you that Ghanaians are thinking what we are thinking.



But they want something more. People want to see a leader who will put a high premium on their lives and make their lives count for more than anything else.



People want to see a leader who knows how to put a decisive finger on their everyday instincts, so he can feel what they feel.



People want to see a leader who talks like a human being, not messianic policy wonks who prophesy above their heads.



This is what my brand of politics is all about. This is what I stand for.