People who benefited from NPP are today leading chorus of doom – Gabby touts freedom in NPP

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has indicated that the current happenings in the party is a testament to its democratic credentials.

In a post shared on X, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, Gabby stated that the current tension in the party might seem to some as a sign of disunity but it actually shows the freedom, members of the NPP have.



He added that there is so much freedom in the NPP that persons who have benefited so much from its electoral victory are going around the country criticising its government.



“… if you are a member or sympathiser, don’t be disillusioned by some of the unfettered expressions of harsh views, however critical, jaundiced or ungrateful they may sound.



“The NPP tolerates and even encourages dissent, including ones most caustic and undeserving. Some of those who were only yesterday, major beneficiaries of the party’s electoral fortunes and were tasked with the leadership responsibilities of helping the President deliver on his mandate, can be heard today leading to a crescendo what sounds like a chorus of doom.



Gabby added, “This may give the impression of disunity. But, no. It is what it is. It is what the NPP has always been, especially in periods of transition. Today, it is heightened and amplified by the speed and distance at which sensational news flies. Free expression is, indeed, the blood that flows through the veins of the Elephant”.



The leading NPP member also said that despite the challenges in the county Ghanaians would admit that the party’s government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has done well to preserve its development.

He said that despite the economic challenges the government is doing all it can to ensure that the citizenry get the needed social amenities.



“The NPP, if its critics may admit, has persevered to develop our nation even under the most challenging of economic situations of recent years. With the harsh cost of living crisis, the anger and resentment of the people are understandable. But the efforts being made to keep public services going and funding development projects should also not be lost on us.”



View his post below:



“An environment that is not safe to disagree in is not an environment focused on growth - it’s an environment focused on control.” – Varun Singhal



This is why we love and admire the New Patriotic Party. The quote above represents the NPP. So, if you are a member or sympathiser, don’t be disillusioned by some of the unfettered expressions of harsh views, however critical, jaundiced or ungrateful they may sound.



In spite of all the challenges it is facing, the NPP must stay true to its motto: “Development in Freedom.”

The NPP, if its critics may admit, has persevered to develop our nation even under the most challenging of economic situations of recent years. With the harsh cost of living crisis, the anger and resentment of the people are understandable. But, the efforts being made to keep public services going and funding development projects should also not be lost on us.



The NPP tolerates and even encourages dissent, including ones most caustic and undeserving. Some of those who were only yesterday, major beneficiaries of the party’s electoral fortunes and were tasked with the leadership responsibilities of helping the President deliver on his mandate, can be heard today leading to a crescendo what sounds like a chorus of doom.



This may give the impression of disunity. But, no. It is what it is. It is what the NPP has always been, especially in periods of transition. Today, it is heightened and amplified by the speed and distance at which sensational news flies. Free expression is, indeed, the blood that flows through the veins of the Elephant.



In fact, when the party was being formed over three decades ago, the other symbol or motto they considered at the time and nearly settled on was “Ti Koro Nko Agyina”, meaning a constructive meeting of minds calls for heads of varying perspectives.



It is who we are. The NPP is a party of activists and not spectators. It is a family of active and not passive voices.



As some of us fade naturally off the scene in this exciting transition and a new set takes over, we know for sure that this new crop of leadership will not only continue with the tradition and its principles, but will, even more importantly, take positive, instructive lessons from the negative experiences of recent years, the commissions, as well as, the omissions, and use all that to make the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition even stronger and better in fulfilling the party’s core mandate: which is to lead and serve responsibly in developing Ghana with enterprise and in freedom, with compassion and an even greater sense of urgency.

Ours is to be the lead enablers in the national mission of establishing a prosperous society of opportunities and dignity for every child born of this land, regardless of his or her background. Let us never forget that.



Finally, November 4 is just around the corner. The NPP that we know, once the party speaks and a new leader, with his new direction, is chosen, the Party will rally around him and support him and the cause of the collective. To this and all, we continue to pray…





“An environment that is not safe to disagree in is not an environment focused on growth - it’s an environment focused on control.” – Varun Singhal



This is why we love and admire the New Patriotic Party. The quote above represents the NPP. So, if you are a member or sympathiser,… — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) October 26, 2023

BAI/AW





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch today's GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi here



