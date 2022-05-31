People who inhale tobacco smoke are most affected - Internal Medicine Resident

Dr. Dotse Angela Tugbewofia

An Internal Medicine Resident at the Ghana Thoracic Society, Dr. Dotse Angela Tugbewofia, has indicated that people who inhale smoke puffed out are mostly affected when people smoke. She made this revelation on the GTV Breakfast Show on May 31, 2022.

According to Dr. Tugbewofia, quitting smoking is a major preventive factor that could stop people from getting diseases in the chest like cancer and asthma amongst others because when one stops smoking, they save the lives of others around them.



She stated, “shisha smoking is worse than smoking cigarettes because a puff of shisha can be equal to smoking 100 sticks of cigarettes.” She added, “a person who smokes shisha frequently is smoking their lungs away and you may have the fun today but in about 20- 30 years, all the diseases that are associated with cigarette smoking will come to bear.”



She continued, “what we are even concerned about is the secondhand smoke because you the person standing by do not know you have inhaled that much, you are just supporting or seeing somebody smoke and you as an individual can decide to smoke your lungs away but do not put the next person in danger.”

World No Tobacco Day is observed around the world every year on 31 May.



This yearly celebration informs the public on the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, what the World Health Organization (WHO) is doing to fight against the use of tobacco, and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations.



People who have lounges, bars, pubs, and hotels amongst others are expected to create public smoking areas for smokers to prevent other people from getting into harm's way.