People who love plants, flowers never age – Volta Reg Dir of Parks and Gardens

File photo

Lovers of plants and flowers never really grow old but live healthy lives at all times the Acting Volta Regional Director of Parks and Gardens, Emmanuel Agbebianu, has said.

Making reference to the adage “green is life and green is nature,” Mr Agbebianu explained on Ho92.5FM’s Adanu Morning Show, Tuesday, 30 May 2023, that once a person decides to initiate something that adds up to greening of the environment, they are also prolonging their life.



He told show host, Torgbui Ahorgo that: “I tell you one thing what many people don't know in our part of the world is that, people who love trees and flowers don't grow.



“You can check it yourself. The tree is green, the flowers too are green in nature, so anybody who has something to do with greening the environment, they don't grow old rather they look young and healthy adding more years to their lives.”

Mr Agbebianu, noted that human can derive lots of benefits from ensuring the greening of the environment, however, in our part of the world, people turn to focus on other artificial means for achieving a healthy life.



He also stressed the importance of the green agenda indicating, it “is very simple and cheap for everyone to do since it attracts less monetary terms,” thus, he encouraged the public “to cultivate the habit of growing trees and flowers for a healthy life”.