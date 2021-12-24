People will march to Parliament to end article 71 benefit of MPs one day - Bentil warns

Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice President of policy think tank Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil has warned that people will one day resist ex gratia payments and the “insensitive” perquisites they receive as a result of being captured under Article 71 of the Constitution of the Ghana.

He added that after the fight against the parliamentarians, the whole beneficiaries of Article 71, who are the most generously remunerated of all government workers, will be tackled.



“One day we the people will March into Parliament and fight them on ExGratia and their insensitive perks.



Then we will deal with the whole Article 71 loot also,” he warned.



The renumeration of persons under Article 71, especially ExGratia payments of Members of Parliament, has been much criticized by many Ghanaians, who think the payments are too generous and a drain on the coffers of the state.



Article 71 of the Constitution reads:

“(1) The salaries and allowances payable, and the facilities and privileges available, to-



(a) the Speaker and Deputy Speakers and members of Parliament;



(b) the Chief Justice and the other Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature;



(c) the Auditor-General, the Chairman and Deputy Chairmen of the Electoral Commission, the commissioner for Human Rights and Administrative Justice and his Deputies and the District Assemblies Common Fund Administrator;



(d) the Chairman, Vice-Chairman and the other members of-

(i) a National Council for Higher Education howsoever described;



(ii) the Public Services Commission;



(iii) the National Media Commission;



(iv) the Lands Commission; and



(v) the National Commission for civic Education;

being expenditure charged on the Consolidated Fund, shall be determined by the President on the recommendations of a committee of not more than five persons appointed by the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Council of State.



(2) The salaries and allowances payable, and the facilities available, to the President, the Vice-President, the chairman and the other members of the Council of State; Ministers of State and Deputy Ministers, being expenditure charged on the Consolidated Fund, shall be determined by Parliament on the recommendations of the committee referred to in clause (1) of this article.



(3) For the purposes of this article, and except as otherwise provided in this Constitution, “salaries” includes allowances, facilities and privileges and retiring benefits or awards."