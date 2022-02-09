Perez Chapel clarifies Kennedy Agyapong's comments on Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare shares a photo with Kennedy Agyapong

A bishop at the Perez Chapel International has clarified reports that earlier stated that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, was a former classmate of the Presiding Bishop of the church.



In an earlier report where the legislator was speaking to a congregation while Bishop Charles Agyinasare was also in attendance, it was said communicated that the two were once classmates.



“Did you know your Bishop was a Saul who became Paul? Did you know your bishop used to smoke a lot? He was so good at it and in fact, he was a master in smoking wee. We were in the same class and he was a very bad boy. A very bad boy

"He gave out all the nicknames in school at that time. At age 14, he did so many bad things. But today just take a look at his works and how he is doing the work of God with greatness. These past mistakes give you the experience and build you up to be a good leader. You are able to detect and easily correct anybody treading that same path," the lawmaker said.



But reacting to the reportage in an interview with GhanaWeb, Bishop Raymond Acquah said there was a big miscommunication.



He explained that while Kennedy Agyapong mentioned ‘Bishop’ while making the above statements, there were in reference to the bishop of the host church of the event at which they were all at.



“There was this misconception out there by some of the media houses and the bloggers that Hon. Kennedy and Bishop Charles Agyinasare attended the same school but that is not the case.



“Bishop Agyinasare attended St. Martins Secondary School and then Hon Kennedy Agyapong attended Adisadel College so they did not attend the same school. Hon. Kennedy Agyapong was referring to Bishop Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, who was the host of that church (Kingdom Life Ministries, KLM); he was his classmate but Bishop Agyinasare attended St. Martins,” he said.

He added that Bishop Charles Agyinasare had only met Kennedy Agyapong twice in his life; the first time being on a KLM flight, with the second being at the KLM church at which the above encounter happened.



