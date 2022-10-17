1
Menu
News

Permission to use national flag and state artefacts colonial relic – Lawyer

68018491 A hoisted Ghana flag

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A legal practitioner has posited that the law that makes it mandatory for citizens to seek permission from the state institutions for the use of the national flag and all other state artefacts is a relic of the colonial government.

The lawyer holds that this is one of the colonial laws still in the country’s statutory books even after independence.

Mr Kojoga Adawudu says the Gold Coast law 55 states that the use of such state artefacts must come with permission from the state institutions.

On the 505 evening news analysis show hosted by Korku Lumor on Class 91.3 FM on Thursday, October 13 2022, Mr Adawudu made this comment in reaction to a judge’s decision for Oliver Baker-Vomawor, the convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, to remove a flag that was hanging on his neck while in court.

Justice Mary Maame Akua Yanzu, a High Court judge ordered the convener to remove a Ghana flag hanging on Oliver’s neck in court on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Oliver Baker-Vomawor was in court for the hearing on the treason felony case filed against him by the state.

Although lawyer Adawudu granted that the trial judge may have been right in ordering Baker-Vomawor to remove the flag from his neck, but stressed it is a colonial law.

Decrying the law, he maintained it had become a colonial relic.

He was quick to add that it is about time Ghanaians test provisions of the law regarding the usage of state artefacts by citizens as stated in the Gold Coast law 55.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa