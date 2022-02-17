Perry Okudzeto, Linda Asante appointed Deputy Chief Executives of NPA

Perry Okudzeto [L] and Linda Asante [R]

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Perry Okudzeto and Linda Asante as Deputy Chief Executives to assist in manning the affairs of the National Petroleum Authority effective March 1, 2022.

This is pursuant to the powers vested in the President under Section 49 (1) of the National Petroleum Authority Act, 2005 (Act 691).



In a press release dated February 16, 2022, the National Petroleum Authority indicated that the appointment was communicated to the authority in a letter from the office of the presidency dated January 13 2022.

The NPA Governing Board subsequently held its 29th Ordinary Meeting on February 15 2022 and confirmed the appointment of Perry Okudzeto and Linda Asante.



“In line with the constitutional requirements governing such appointments, the Governing Board at its 29th Ordinary Board Meeting held on 15th February 2022 confirmed the appointment of Mr.Perry Okudzeto and Ms Linda Asante to the position of Deputy Chief Executives of the National Petroleum Authority. Mr Perry Okudzeto and Mrs Linda Asante’s appointment as Deputy Chief Executives of the National Petroleum Authority will be effective 1st March 2022,” it said.