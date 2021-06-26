‘Persistence of Coronavirus is due to non-adherence to protocols’ - NCC boss

NCC head during an educational programme at Madina market in Accra

The persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic is because people are not observing the safety protocols.

“We are not observing the protocols that is why COVID-19 is still around,” Madam Edna Nyame, the Executive Director, National Commission on Culture (NCC) said on Friday.



She said this when the Commission held an educational programme at the Madina Market to help prevent the spread of covid-19.



Madam Nyame said the virus first struck over a year ago and it was the hope that it would soon be over but that had been dashed due to the non-adherence to the protocols.



She said it was unfortunate that though many people knew about the protocols, adherence was poor, with cases reaching catastrophic heights at a point in time.

“Covid-19 is not gone. Let us please abide by the preventive protocols,” Madam Nyame pleaded.



She was accompanied by some officials of the Commission, who distributed facemasks and hand sanitisers to the traders.



The programme was interspersed with cultural displays and demonstrations on how to prevent covid-19.