Persons aspiring to NPP executive positions are free to campaign – John Boadu

General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, John Boadu

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr John Boadu, has said persons aspiring to positions within the party are free to campaign.

Those aspiring to the flag bearer and parliamentary candidature slots, however, cannot, he warned.



According to him, the code of conduct issued by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party not too long ago, was meant for persons aspiring to flag bearer and parliamentary candidature slots.



Mr Boadu brought clarity on the matter when he spoke to Kwame Appiah Kubi on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Friday, 29 October 2021.



He said the code of conduct was meant to regulate and streamline the activities of the flag bearer and parliamentary aspirants ahead of the 2024 general elections.



That code of conduct, he stressed, has nothing to do with persons contesting for national executive positions.

“So, it is no problem if you see my posters even when I am not aware of it”, he said.



Mr Boadu, on Wednesday, 27 October 2021, while speaking at the Ashanti regional branch of the party’s delegates conference at Achaakrom in the Ejisu Municipality, told flagbearer aspirants that campaigning early may affect and distract the work of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Mr Boadu said although it is acceptable for the flag bearer hopefuls to splash their posters around, they should not start campaigning.



He called on the hopefuls to observe the rules and regulations regarding the internal elections of the party.



“We see posters around and that is acceptable but no one should start campaigning”, he warned.

“If you start campaigning, you’ll distract the president from the mandate given to him”, Mr Boadu added, explaining: “He will be distracted by these campaigns by our own people, so, I urge you all to observe these rules and regulations”.



Mr Boadu also noted that the party will hold its National Delegates Conference in the Ashanti Region on the 18th, 19th, and 20th of December this year.



He advised members of the party to unite, as they prepare for the internal poll