Persons calling for reshuffle are from NPP, not detractors - Kwesi Pratt replies Akufo-Addo

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr says most people calling on President Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his appointees are from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"They (calls for reshuffle) are not from saboteurs" he indicated.



It may be recalled that President Akufo-Addo speaking in an interview on Tamale-based North Star FM, President Akufo-Addo, said “the calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs” hence he won’t heed to those calls.



But contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt shot down the President's claim saying "the notion that people calling for reshuffle are detractors is not true...the agitation for reshuffle mostly is from the NPP...some think that if new people are brought in the situation might change; I don't agree though because the cause of our challenges is fundamental; economic policies so changing one person won't change anything but that is their feeling..."

Listen to his full submission in the video below:



