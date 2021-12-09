Persons living With Disability not captured in 2022 budget - GFD

It is expected that, alternative jobs would be given to PWDs who lost their jobs at the toll booths

Source: GNA

Members of the Northern Regional branch of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, (GFD) have expressed concern over the 2022 national budget, saying, it did not capture Persons living With Disability (PWDs).

The Association said it felt the needs of its members were not considered in the budget and yet, the few of them who had jobs at toll booths have been scrapped off their daily means of living.



Mr. Sumani Ibrahim Bapio, a former Northern Regional President of the GFD, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the abolishment of toll booths had led to unemployment of many PWDs, which could increase the number of disabled street beggars in the country.



Mr. Bapio asserted that, the introduction of the 1.75 per cent electronic - levy would make PWDs more dependent on relatives, thereby, making the campaign to make PWDs independent unattainable.



"There are more unemployed PWDs who struggle to earn a living yet, these same people will be expected to pay 1.75 per cent electronic - levy, just like any other person would" he reiterated.

He, however, urged the government to consider increasing the 3 per cent disability fund allocation, to ease the troubles of the PWDs, especially the unemployed.



Mr. Issifu Abdul Shakul, the Northern Regional President of the GFD, said Ghana produces graduates who are PWDs, annually but the budget did not categorically state the provision of jobs for PWDs.



He said it was expected that, alternative jobs would be given to PWDs who lost their jobs at the toll booths to keep them occupied, however, nothing about it was captured in the budget.