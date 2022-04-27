Persons responsible for the killing of Fulanis will be dealt with – Interior Minister

The Fulani Community attacked in Zakoli

Dery says a ‘high-powered team’ has been dispatched to investigate the killing of Fulanis

Don’t take the law into your hands - Interior Minister urges



‘We can’t control our people anymore; they are running out of patience’ – Fulani leader



The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, has assured that those responsible for the recent attacks on Fulani communities that resulted in the death of some Fulanis will be duly prosecuted.



The minister said that officers of the Ghana Police Service have already been dispatched to Yendi, where a Fulani community was attacked, to apprehend some suspects who are believed to be involved in the attack.



Dery, who is reported to have said this by citinewroom.com, urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the police to ensure that the affected people get justice.

“We sent a high-powered team led by a COP to go and investigate the matter. We want to get to the bottom of the matter… We expect you to cooperate with us; help us apprehend and go through the due process. We want to assure the public that we will not allow them to intimidate our people,” he said.



Also, the minister cautioned the public against vigilantism and urged them to report security matters to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, saying, “… we do not expect people to take the law into their hands.”



Meanwhile, the general secretary of Tabital Pulakuu International Ghana chapter, Yakubu Musah Barry, has urged the security apparatus of the country to act quickly to prevent any reprisal attacks from Fulanis following recent attacks on their communities.



“…we can’t control our people anymore, they are running out of patience, and the security must act very fast to bring those people to book. This is not the first time we are going through this, but we don’t get the justice we want. It has happened in more than 10 different locations across the country, but no one has been prosecuted,” he said.



In early April, nine Fulanis were killed at Zakoli, a suburb of Yendi, in the Northern region when a mob, numbering about 100, attacked the Fulani community there.