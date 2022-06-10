Persons with Monkeypox disease recovered – GHS

File photo

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says some persons with the Monkeypox disease have recovered.

Dr. Asiedu Bekoe, Director of Public Service, GHS did not give the exact figure of those recovered in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' but said – “They are fine now,”



“Their cases were mild”, he added.



He also revised an earlier report that the Western Region has recorded a case.



“The cases are in Eastern, Greater Accra and Bono”, he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman.

Director of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye confirmed five cases of the Monkeypox disease on Wednesday with no death recorded.



The GHS Director revealed that one of the cases was recorded in a Ghanaian who travelled to the United States of America.



According to Dr. Kuma Aboagye, there is currently no treatment for Monkey Pox.



Countries like Morocco and Nigeria have also confirmed cases of monkeypox, with Nigeria banning the consumption and sale of bush meat as a means to avert the spread of the disease.